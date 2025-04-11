US President Donald Trump took what critics saying a "U-turn" as he announced that all the countries in his list will get a 90-day pause on tariffs except China. In fact, he announced a further 125 per cent raise on tariffs on China. As comments raised that the US president unexpectedly took a flip, the White House indicated that the 90-day pause was always the part of Trump's plan.

Advertisment

The last two days were crucial as Trump administration did multiple wild things that people are not able to process at once. Let's have a look at them:

Also read: Trump misusing Biden-era software? DHS scour social media histories of foreign students to revoke visas

'A great time to buy'

Advertisment

Trump administration insisted repeatedly that it's not even considering a pause on tariffs - and then - paused it for 90 days.

Just three hours before the announcement, Trump posted on his Truth Social account, "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT." After this, the stock market significantly rebounded.

When Trump was asked about the pause on tariffs, he said in the Oval Office, "For a period of time, I would say this morning, over the last few days I was thinking about it. I've been dealing with Scott (Bessent), with Howard (Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce) with some other people that are very professional. And I think it probably came together early this morning. Fairly early this morning."

Advertisment

THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT



Donald Trump Truth Social 04/09/25 09:37 AM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 9, 2025

The "GREAT TIME TO BUY" post was published at 9.37am Washington DC time. The announcement came around 1.18pm.

Also read: ‘In the end, it’s going to be beautiful’: Trump warns of ‘transition cost’ of his tariffs amid plunging global markets

"We just wrote it up," Trump added. "We didn't have the use of...we didn't have access to lawyers or anything. We just wrote it up from our hearts, right? It was written from the heart."

'This was his strategy all along'

After Trump announced the pause, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent claimed to reporters that "this was his (Trump) strategy all along".

But on the other hand, other sources, cited by The Mirror, claimed Trump's 90-day pause was a response against the market turmoil which had the potential to plunge the US - and the rest of the world - in a generational financial crisis.

'It's not a negotiation until it is'

Also read: Will Trump stop here? US raises tariffs on China to 145%, targets fentanyl-related imports

Trump was asked in the White House if pausing the tariffs was a part of the plan - and that too to make other countries beg for the deal - then why he continued telling his team that its not.

Guess what Trump's reply was.

"A lot of times it's not a negotiation until it is," the US president said.

Trump on why he announced a tariffs pause: "I thought people were jumping a bit out of line. They were getting a little bit yipee." pic.twitter.com/qAILvNB96I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2025

No pause for tariffs on medicines and steel

Even though Trump pulled back from the reciprocal tariffs for other countries except China, the other tariffs imposed are still going ahead.

Also read: China targets Hollywood: Beijing restricts import of US movies amid raging tariff war - Will Trump feel the pinch?

Specifically the tariff on steel and, presumably, aluminium, cars and car parts will continue.

'Biggest increase in the history of the stock market'

Trump came and justified his pause on tariffs saying his U-turn was "the biggest increase in the history of the stock market."

"If you keep going," he added, "you're gonna be back to where it was four weeks ago."

Executive order to bring back proper showers

Yes, you read it right! Trump signed an executive order loosening rules that limit water flow for showerheads.

“I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair," Trump said Wednesday (April 9) as he signed an executive order at the White House. “I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. Comes out drip, drip, drip. It's ridiculous."

"What you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer, so it’s the same water,'' he added. "And we’re going to open it up so that people can live.”

(With inputs from agencies)