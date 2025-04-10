With the escalating tariff war between the US and China, Trump's tariffs on Beijing now total 145%, the White House confirmed to CNBC on Thursday (April 10).

This increase in tariffs follows a new executive order from US President Donald Trump raising tariffs to 125%, up from 84%.

The last time, Trump raised the tariffs to 125% on Wednesday as China kept on imposing retaliatory tariffs on the US and was not rolling down to negotiate with Trump.

Now, an additional 20% tariff has been imposed, targeting fentanyl-related imports, which brings the total to its current level.

This move has marked yet another escalation in the US trade policy toward China.

Earlier today, a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson that Beijing’s door remains open for the talks, but threats and coercion are not the right way to deal with China.

“China's position is clear and consistent. If the US wants to talk, our door remains open, but dialogue must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and equality,” he said during a regular press briefing.

He added that if the US wants to fight, our response will continue to the end. "Pressure, threats, and coercion are not the right way to deal with China.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “The US cause doesn't win the support of the people and will end in failure.”

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has accused some of Trump's China tariff critics of being "insane".

“There is a category of DC insider who wants to fight an actual war with China but also wants China to manufacture much of our critical supply,” Vance posted on X.

“This is insane,” the vice president said, adding, “President Trump wants peace, but also wants fair trade and more self-reliance for the American economy.”

(With inputs from agencies)