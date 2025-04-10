Amid the ongoing tariff war between China and the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China "is not afraid of provocations, and it won't back down." Ning wrote this on X while sharing a video of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong from 1953 during its war with the US.

In the video posted on X, Zedong said, "As to how long this war will last, we are not the ones who can decide," he says. "It used to depend on President Truman, and it will depend on President Eisenhower, or whoever becomes the next US president. It's up to them." "No matter how long this war is going to last, we will never yield. We'll fight until we completely triumph," he added.

We are Chinese. We are not afraid of provocations. We don’t back down. 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/vPgifasYmI — Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) April 10, 2025

Mao Ning also shared a video of Ronald Reagan showing a radio address of Reagan in 1987 in which he cited the adverse effects of the reckless imposition of tariffs.

More from Ronald Reagan on #tariffs.



A lesson some still ignore at their own peril. pic.twitter.com/FjknmlnzJn — Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) April 10, 2025

Donald Trump's tariff war with China

China had a pre-existing 67 per cent tariff on US goods, while the US charged 10 per cent. However, on 'Liberation Day', US President Donald trump announced ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and imposed 104 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, China hit back with 84 per cent tariff as a retaliatory measure in place of 34 per cent that it had already announced.

On Apr 9, Trump paused tariffs for all countries for 90 days but increased China's tariff to 125%.

Previously, in February, US announced 10 per cent tariffs on China. Beijing retaliated with a 15 per cent tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas products, and a 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars.

The US raised tariffs by another 10 per cent, bringing levies against Chinese imports to 20 per cent. China retaliated by imposing a 15 per cent tariff on US chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, and a 10 per cent tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

