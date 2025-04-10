Amid the ongoing tariff war between the United States and China and the relentless back-and-forth between the Donald Trump administration in the United States and Xi Jinping's government in China, a post on social media about the two leaders' zodiac sign has gone viral. An X user shared a post stating that both the leaders are Gemini and will engage in a ‘tit for tat until the end of time’.

Sharing a screenshot revealing Trump and Jinping's birthdays on June 14 and 15 respectively, the user concluded that they are both Gemini as per their zodiac sign. The user added that they won't stop till the end and Gemini means chaos.

THEY’RE BOTH GEMINIS?!?! WE’re FUCKED. they’re going to match energy tit for tat until the end of time! pic.twitter.com/uCL9kDk3xh — kemi (@kemimarie) April 9, 2025

gemini 🤝🏾 chaos — kemi (@kemimarie) April 9, 2025

Donald Trump's tariff war with China

China had a pre-existing 67 per cent tariff on US goods, while the US charged 10 per cent. However, on 'Liberation Day', US President Donald trump announced ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and imposed 104 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, China hit back with 84 per cent tariff as a retaliatory measure in place of 34 per cent that it had already announced.

On Apr 9, Trump paused tariffs for all countries for 90 days but increased China's tariff to 125%.

Previously, in February, US announced 10 per cent tariffs on China. Beijing retaliated with a 15 per cent tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas products, and a 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars.

The US raised tariffs by another 10 per cent, bringing levies against Chinese imports to 20 per cent. China retaliated by imposing a 15 per cent tariff on US chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, and a 10 per cent tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

(With inputs from agencies)