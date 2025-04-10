Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian said on Thursday (Apr 10) that Beijing’s door remains open for the talks, but threats and coercion are not the right way to deal with China.

“China's position is clear and consistent. If the US wants to talk, our door remains open, but dialogue must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and equality,” he said during a regular press briefing.

The spokesperson added, “If the US wants to fight, our response will continue to the end. Pressure, threats, and coercion are not the right way to deal with China.”

This comes amid the trade war waged by US President Donald Trump as the tension between the nations escalates.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “The US cause doesn't win the support of the people and will end in failure.”

“China will not sit back and let the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people be deprived,” Lin added.

US-China trade war

On Wednesday (Apr 9), Trump raised tariffs on China to 125 per cent “starting immediately” after Beijing refused to back down against his threats and “blackmail”.

China had raised its retaliatory levies to 84 per cent after the US imposed a 104 per cent tariff on Chinese goods on Tuesday (Apr 8).

On the other hand, the US president has announced a “90-day pause” and a “substantially lowered reciprocal tariff” for over 75 nations that have sought negotiations with the Trump administration following the reciprocal tariffs imposed on April 2.

China to ‘moderatey reduce’ US film imports

China's Film Administration said on Thursday (Apr 10) that it would “moderately reduce” the number of US films it imported into the country.

“The wrong action of the US government's indiscriminate tariffs on China is bound to further reduce the favourable impression of domestic audiences on American films,” a statement from the film administration said.

“We will follow the law of the market, respect the choice of the audience, and moderately reduce the number of US films imported,” the statement added.