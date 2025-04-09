As Trump's trade war worsens with retaliatory tariffs, China on Wednesday issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens heading to the US to stay cautious and assess the risks of travelling to America.

China stressed that due to the deteriorating of China-US economic and trade relations, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism advised the citizens to stay cautious.

"Recently, due to the deterioration of China-US economic and trade relations and the domestic security situation in the United States, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism reminds Chinese tourists to fully assess the risks of traveling to the United States and be cautious," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Education also issued a warning for students who are considering studying in the US.

It urged the Chinese nationals to carefully assess safety risks and increase their awareness of potential challenges when selecting US states, particularly those affected by the new restrictions.

This comes amid US and China are involved in a high-stake trade war, which began when US President Donald Trump announced to impose of reciprocal tariffs on several nations on April 2.

Following this, China also retaliated and imposed 34% tariffs on American goods. However, it did not stop there and Trump warned China to roll back its retaliatory tariffs or the US would respond with an additional 50% tariff.

On Tuesday, the US President slapped a 104% tariff on Chinese goods starting from Wednesday.

China then hit back at the United States on Wednesday (April 9), with 84% tariffs on all American goods starting from Thursday, Beijing's finance ministry announced.

Today, Trump raised the tariff on China to 125% effective immediately.

