Canadian businessman and “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O'Leary called for the US to impose "400% tariffs" on China, saying that 104% is not enough.

He appealed to US President Donald Trump to go hasher on China, so that Beijing comes to the bargaining table.

“104% tariffs in China are not enough. I’m advocating 400%,” O’Leary stated during his appearance on a CNN panel on Tuesday night.

This comes after Trump announced 104% tariffs on China after warning them to roll back its retaliatory tariffs or the US would respond with an additional 50% tariff.

The Canadian businessman further criticised the Chinese government for stealing the intellectual property of the US, alleging that China does not play by the rules and despite being a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO), does not abide by its rules.

O’Leary alleged that China steals technology, manufactures products in their country, and sells them back to the US.

He demanded Trump to increase pressure on China to engage in negotiations.

'This is no longer about tariffs...'

He said that this was no longer about tariffs now, adding, "I want Xi on an airplane to Washington to level the playing field.”

O'Leary stressed that no one has challenged China for decades, not even past US governments or Europe. "I've had enough".

He said that the Trump government is the first to confront China on the matter.

He said that he was speaking on behalf of millions of Americans whose intellectual property has allegedly been plundered by China.

Stressing that the US is the world's largest economy, accounting for 25% of global GDP, O'Leary said that "we will not have that forever".

Therefore, "it is imperative that China be under pressure right now," he said.

Earlier today, China announced to impose 84% tariffs on all American goods starting from Thursday. China's finance ministry said it would impose additional tariffs on US goods from April 10.

It further stressed that they had added 12 US entities to the export control list and 6 US entities to the 'unreliable entity' list.

