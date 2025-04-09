Opening new ground for the country's neighborhood work, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to strengthen China's ties with neighbouring nations by "appropriately" managing differences. This is the Chinese premier's first public remark after United States President Donald Trump imposed high tariffs on China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a central conference on work related to neighboring countries which was held on Tuesday and Wednesday. As per Chinese media, the conference marked the first dedicated session held by China’s top leadership on neighbourhood diplomacy since 2013.

What did Xi Jinping say?

In his speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping summarised the achievements and experience of China's neighborhood work in the new era and outlined the goals, tasks, ideas and measures for the next phase of neighborhood work. Xi said that “building a community of a shared future” will prioritise China’s diplomacy with its neighbouring countries. He added that China’s relations with its neighbours were “at the best level they have been in modern history”.

“At the same time, (we) are entering a pivotal stage deeply intertwined with shifts in regional dynamics and global developments,” the statement of Xi's speech released by Xinhua stated.

India-China relations post-Doklam issue

Chinese President Xi Jinping's statement comes despite Beijing's strained ties with New Delhi after the 2017 Doklam standoff. Steps were taken to remove mistrust and misunderstanding through two informal summits between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in 2018 and 2019. However, the consensus and conclusion achieved at the Wuhan and Mamallapuram summit between the two leaders were shattered by China’s aggressive behaviour in June 2020 at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After a series of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), in October 2024, both sides disengaged from Depsang and Demchok friction points at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. They also disengaged from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A) and Hot Springs (PP-15) areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia in 2024 and said that maintaining peace at the border should remain a priority for both sides. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (Apr 9) said that India’s relationship with China has improved significantly and both sides are now discussing collateral issues including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Amid an escalating trade war with the US, China seems to be seeking strong partners in the neighbourhood. The statement by Yu Jing, the Chinese spokesperson for the Embassy in Delhi, also hints at this:

"China-India economic and trade relationship is based on mutual benefits. Facing the US' abuse of tariffs, which deprives countries, especially in the 'Global South', of their right to development, the largest developing countries (in the area) should stand together...," Yu Jing said on Tuesday.

