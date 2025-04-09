US President Donald Trump has dismissed global warnings about climate change, saying the real threat is "nuclear heat" — especially from Iran.

Speaking at the White House with coal workers behind him, the 78-year-old former president mocked environmental concerns. "The ocean will rise … within the next 500 to 600 years, giving you a little bit more waterfront property," he joked.

"They have to worry about nuclear heat," he noted.

Nuclear heat vs environmental heat

Trump made the remarks while signing orders to boost coal production and undo climate regulations that limit it.

"Because they gave us only a few years left on Earth, right? We were going to be gone, we're all going to be gone – the environment. No, what they have to worry about is the nuclear—nuclear heat."

"They don't have to worry about environmental heat. They have to worry about nuclear heat. And if we're smart, we're working on that right now with others, having to do with Iran and some other countries," said Trump.

"But that's the heat you're gonna have to worry about. You don't have to worry about the air is getting warmer. The ocean will rise ... within the next 500 to 600 years, giving you a little bit more waterfront property. They say this is going to these guys can handle that. The nuclear we have a bigger problem with, right?" he added.

The US must show goodwill: Iran

The US President was referring to new talks between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear scheme. While the Republican president has said that the talks would be "direct," Iran says they will be "indirect".

AFP reports that on Tuesday (Apr 8), Iran said that a nuclear deal could be agreed upon if the US shows significant 'goodwill'.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the key goal is to lift US sanctions that have badly hurt the country's economy.

"If the other side shows enough of the necessary willingness, a deal can be found," he said. "The ball is in America's court."

Israel, meanwhile, pushed for a tougher stance. Following a meeting with Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "we agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons".

However, he warned that "military option becomes inevitable" if the "talks drag on".

(With inputs from agencies)