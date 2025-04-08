The Donald Trump administration is revoking the legal status of migrants who arrived in the US under a Biden administration procedure using a smartphone app, formerly known as CBP One, and has instructed them to leave immediately or face arrest and deportation.



More than 900,000 migrants had secured appointments through CBP One and entered the US at official entry points along the southern border while being given notices to appear in the immigration court and start the asylum process, besides a two-year grant of immigration parole that allowed them to work lawfully in the US. The policy was designedin Biden regime to dissuade migrants from crossing the border unlawfully.

Now, they are being informed that their paroles stand revoked and they are subject to prosecution if they remain in the US.



The Trump administration is sending notices to these immigrants informing them that their parole status is being terminated.

“If you do not depart the United States immediately, you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States—unless you have otherwise obtained a lawful basis to remain here,” the Department of Homeland Security message mentions.

The notification also encourages migrants to sign up for self-deportation through the same app rechristened now as CBP Home.

“Again, DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States — the federal government will find you. Please depart the United States immediately,” the notice says.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the status cancellations, saying that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “has full authority to revoke parole”, reports CBS News.



“Cancelling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” it added.

“Formal termination notices have been issued, and affected aliens are urged to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home App. Those who refuse will be found, removed, and permanently barred from re-entry.”

The Trump administration’s actions, however, should not affect migrants who entered via CBP One and already have asylum cases pending in immigration court.



The move to strip those who entered through the app is the Trump administration’s latest bid to expand the pool of migrants eligible to be arrested and deported.

Similarly, more than half a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who arrived under the sponsorship policy, known as CHNV, to self-deport until April 24 or face arrest by deportation agents.

Officials have also been trying to discontinue a Temporary Protected Status programme for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants, but it is held up in federal court.