US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 9) raised tariffson China to 125% "starting immediately", stressing that Beijing has shown a "lack of respect" to the world's markets.

Advertisment

Trump stressed that the days of ripping off the US, and other countries, are no longer sustainable or acceptable.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully, in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable," the US president said in a Truth Social post.

Advertisment

This comes after China raised its retaliatory tariffs to 84% on Wednesday, after US imposed 104% tariffs on Chinese goods on Tuesday.

Also read: 'Squeeze Chinese heads into wall now': Kevin O'Leary urges Trump to slap China with '400% tariffs' to make them negotiate

'90-day PAUSE'

Advertisment

While getting harsh on China, Trump did not forget to grant mercy to the other nations who have sought negotiations with the US after the US president imposed reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

Trump said that he would put a "90-day PAUSE" and a "substantially lowered reciprocal tariff" on more than 75 countries who have called the US representatives for negotiations.

Also read: US-China trade war: Beijing's retaliatory tariff slammed as a 'loser' move by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

"Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," he added.

Earlier today, China stressed that due to the deteriorating of China-US economic and trade relations, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism advise the citizens heading to the US to stay "cautious" and assess the risks of travelling to America.

Also read: China not backing down! Beijing hits back at US with 84% tariffs on all US goods from April 10, after Trump's 104% duty

(With inputs from agencies)