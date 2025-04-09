The European Union on Wednesday (Apr 9) has approved retaliatory tariffs on a wide range of US goods in response to the 25 per cent duties imposed by US President Donald Trump last month on the bloc’s steel and aluminium exports. The levies will hit around $23.2 billion worth of American goods.

Advertisment

The tariffs mark Europe’s first retaliatory measures amid the trade war waged by Trump against his trade allies across the world. The levies will hit around $23.2 billion worth of American goods, including poultry, almonds, orange juice, soybeans, tobacco, steel and aluminium and yachts. Although the EU has not released a final list of US products that would be impacted yet.

Also read | US-China trade war: Beijing's retaliatory tariff slammed as a 'loser' move by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

EU calls US tariffs unjustified and damaging

Advertisment

“The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy. The EU has stated its clear preference to find negotiated outcomes with the US, which would be balanced and mutually beneficial,” the European Commission said.

The duties would start being collected from April 15, said the European Commission. The 27-nation bloc had warned of measures to protect European business and consumers after Trump announced the 25 per cent tariffs on the metals.

Also read | 'DO IT NOW': Trump calls on companies to move to US, offers them 'ZERO TARIFFS' and quick approvals

Advertisment

The EU also faces 20 per cent levies on almost all US imports as announced by the US president on April 2.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier said that the EU was ready to retaliate unless talks to negotiate with the Trump administration were successful.

“We are prepared to respond,” she had said. She further added that the EU was preparing to take countermeasures against Trump’s sweeping tariffs to protect its interests and businesses. However, von der Leyen also said that it was “not too late to address concerns through negotiations” with the US.

Also read | China not backing down! Beijing hits back at US with 84% tariffs on all US goods from April 10, after Trump's 104% duty

EU tariffs to be brought in three phases

The EU retaliatory tariffs on US goods will be brought in three phases, with the first set coming into effect on Tuesday (Apr 15) next week. The second phase will come into effect a month later on May 15, followed by the third set from December 1.

Also read | Trump tariffs more concerning than inflation: RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra

In its statement, the EU said, “these countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome”.

(With inputs from agencies)