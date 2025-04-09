US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 9) called on companies to move to the United States of America, saying that it is a "GREAT time", and offering "ZERO TARIFFS".

Trump took to Truth Social, saying that the companies should move to America like Apple did.

He offered them zero tariffs, saying that the companies would also get "almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals."

"This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing. ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON’T WAIT, DO IT NOW!," Trump posted.

This comes amid the ongoing trade war, initiated by Trump on April 2, as he announced to impose of "reciprocal tariffs" on several nations.

Prior to this today, China hit back at the US after Trump imposed 104 tariffs, with 84% tariffs on all American goods starting from Thursday. China's finance ministry said it would impose additional tariffs on US goods from April 10.

It further stressed that they had added 12 US entities to the export control list and 6 US entities to the 'unreliable entity' list.

After the announcement, the US stock index futures also reportedly took a sharp dive.

Following China's announcement, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessen called the move “unfortunate”.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the Chinese actually don’t want to come and negotiate because they are the worst offenders in the international trading system,” Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

When asked about potentially kicking Chinese stocks off of US exchanges, he said everything is on the table.

(With inputs from agencies)