As Trump's tariffs are affecting the world's economy at large, China has turned all friendly towards India, stressing that the two "largest developing" countries should "stand together" to overcome the difficulties brought by the ongoing trade war.

Advertisment

Spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in India said that China-India economic and trade relationship is based on complimentarity and mutual benefit.

"Facing the U.S. abuse of tariffs, which deprives countries, especially Global South countries, of their right to development, the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties," Spokesperson Yu Jing said in a post on X.

Also read: ‘China wants a deal, badly’: Trump slaps 104% tariff after Beijing defies ultimatum, says 'waiting for their call'

Advertisment

China's economy is underpinned by a system that ensures steady growth, and produces positive spillovers. Chinese manufacturing is built on a complete and continually upgrading industrial system, sustained investment in R&D, and a strong focus on innovation.



China is a firm… pic.twitter.com/w3QuSCingL — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) April 8, 2025

She further stressed that China's economy is underpinned by a system that ensures steady growth, and produces positive spillovers, adding that the country is a firm "defender of economic globalization and multilateralism, which has injected strong impetus into the world economy, contributing to around 30 percent of global growth annually on average."

She asserted that Beijing will continue working with the rest of the world to safeguard the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump mocks world leaders, claims 'countries are calling us up, kissing my a**,' to negotiate tariffs

Stressing that "trade and tariff wars have no winner", she said that all countries should uphold the principles of extensive consultation, practice true multilateralism, and jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism.

This comes amid US President Donald Trump slapped a 104% tariff on Chinese goods starting from 12:01 AM Eastern Time (12:01 PM Beijing time) on Wednesday.

The move comes after China failed to remove its retaliatory tariffs on American products before a deadline set by Donald Trump for noon on Tuesday.

Also read: ‘Whose throat do I choke if this fails?’: Senators grill Trump’s trade chief as tariffs spark backlash

On Tuesday, Trump posted on his Truth Social account, mentioning China, saying he is waiting for them to reach out. “China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen!” he wrote.

In another Truth Social post from Monday, Trump had warned that if China did not roll back what he described as a “34% increase above their already long term trading abuses” by April 8, the US would respond with an additional 50% tariff, effective from April 9.

China further responded, saying that it would not give in to the US pressure.

Also read: Why Indian students in Trump's US facing deportation: 'Drunk driving, shoplifting, speeding'

(With inputs from agencies)