American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as Mr Beast has hit out at US President Donald Trump for his reciprocal tariffs. Slamming the new taxes he said it will now be cheaper to produce his Feastables products overseas.

Advertisment

Taking to the micro-blogging site X the famed YouTuber wrote, "Ironically because of all the new tariffs it is now way cheaper to make our chocolate bars we sell globally NOT in America because other countries don't have a 20%+ tariff on our cogs."

In the same post he went on to say, "Btw we pay our farmers a living income, use fair trade certified beans, etc. so I was already spending a lot on cocoa. A random price hike was pretty brutal ngl.”

The post from Donaldson, who has more than 380 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, comes as new import duties announced by Trump on April 2 goes into effect from April 9.

Advertisment

Further he said his company would adapt to the new tariff changes but raised concern for small businesses.

"We'll figure it out," he wrote adding, "I feel for small businesses though. Could really be a nail in the coffin for them."

Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Advertisment

Dubbed “Liberation Day,” the April 2 reciprocal tariffs announced on several countries was called a “declaration of economic independence.”

Trump announced 10% tariffs on all imports to the United States and a much higher tariffs on imports from 60 countries that included China and the European Union.

In fact, some territories with no economy, and no people were also hit by the tariffs announced by Trump.

Heard Island and McDonald Islands, an Australian external territory in the southern Indian Ocean was hit with a 10 per cent tariff by Trump. The islands are uninhabited and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.