Myanmar on Sunday (Apr 13) was hit by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, just days after a 7.7 magnitude seismic event hit the country, wreaking widespread damage.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the latest earthquake was roughly hallway between Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city. Previously, during last month's earthquake, Mandalay suffered enormous damage and casualties.

What damage did the new earthquake cause?

The latest 5.5 magnitude earthquake happens to be the strongest of aftershocks from the March 28 quake.

As per an AP news report, there were no immediate reports of major damages or casualties caused by the new quake. However, locals report that ceilings in some dwellings were damaged.

According to Myanmar Meteorological Department estimates, the latest quake happened in the area of Wundwin township, 97 kilometres (60.27 miles) south of Mandalay, at a depth of 20 kilometres (12.43 miles). Meanwhile, the US Geological survey estimates that it happened at the depth of 7.7 km (4.78 miles).

The quake, as per Wundwin residents, was strong enough for panicked people to rush out of buildings.

It occurred on the morning of the first day of Myanmar's three-day Thingyan holiday, the nation's traditional New Year celebration. As per reports, public festivities for the holiday had already been cancelled in the aftermath of the destructive Mach earthquake.

March 28 earthquake

As of Friday, the death toll from last month's massive earthquake was 3,649 with 5,018 injured, reported Maj. General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson for Myanmar's military government.

(With inputs from agencies)