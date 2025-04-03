Myo Aung, Chief Minister of Myanmar's Mandalay division, on Thursday (Apr 2) visited the Indian Army Field Hospital set up as part of the country's humanitarian efforts under Operation Brahma.

Advertisment

The aid mission was set up after a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the second-largest city of the country on 28 March 2025.

During his visit, the CM extended "heartfelt gratitude" to the Indian Medical Contingent for their tireless service, acknowledging their critical role in providing round-the-clock medical care to the affected population".

Also read | Miracle amid despair: Woman and man pulled out alive after 5 days from earthquake rubble in Myanmar

Advertisment

What is Operation Brahma?

Operation Brahma is a disaster relief and humanitarian effort launched by the Government of India to aid Myanmar. It has been launched to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance, following the devastating earthquake.

Under it, the Indian Army has set up a Field Hospital, which is offering both immediate treatment and long-term care solutions to those impacted.

Advertisment

Also read | AI-generated clip claims to show aftermath of Myanmar quake. How to spot fake videos?

As of Wednesday evening, the field hospital has already treated 145 patients, with 34 admitted for further care. Furthermore, the Indian Army's medical team has conducted over 550 laboratory investigations, 33 X-rays, and five surgeries, according to an Indian Army release.

Indian helps Myanmar

Apart from the field hospital, India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively engaged in the affected areas. Deputy Commander Kunal Tiwari, leading the NDRF team, told ANI: "Our team has a total 80 members. We have four canines and heavy team equipment like rigging, lifting, cutting, and bridging. Our team is fully equipped."

Also read | Myanmar earthquake: Death toll nears 3,000, what are the survival chances of people trapped under rubble?

"As India has taken one step forward to help Myanmar, so have the people of Myanmar taken two steps forward with us. Wherever we are going, we get their full support. So it is because of this bonding between Myanmar and India, that we are able to carry forward with our work."

"Even in this time of distress, they have given us warm welcome, utmost respect and honoured us. This is so commendable that I cannot put it in words", he added.

(With inputs from agencies)