An 11-year-old Dalit girl with visual and speech impairment was allegedly sexually assaulted in a village in India's Uttar Pradesh. The girl had gone missing on Tuesday (Apr 15) and was found lying unconscious in a field the next morning. She was found bleeding and didn't have a shred of clothing on her. The 24-year-old suspect has been arrested in an encounter.

The victim has multiple injury marks and visible signs of burn wounds on her private parts. The police said these injuries may have been caused by cigarettes.

“There is a possibility that she must have been raped by one more person as there are numerous injuries on her body and private parts. Her face was swollen, indicating that it had been struck by a heavy object. She is terrified and unable to explain her nightmare,” doctor who examined the girl was quoted as saying in news outlet Indian Express.

In the FIR, the victim's mother mentioned, “She usually remains outside the house during the daytime. But when she did not come home even late at night, we started searching for her. We made an announcement about the missing of our daughter from the loudspeaker of a mosque at night, but to no avail."

“We had formed three police teams after being informed by residents that a villager spotted the girl lying unconscious and naked with injury marks on her body." said Vidyasagar Mishra, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Rampur.

"We scanned the CCTV footage and in one of the clips the accused was seen accompanying the girl to a desolate place where she was raped. We identified the accused, and when the police team tried to trap him, he opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate with the firing. He has been injured and admitted to the local hospital under police custody,” he added.