Cristiano Ronaldo’s son will not be shy of options in choosing which country to play for should he pursue football. Tipped to at least partially replicate his father’s decorated footballing career, if not entirely, once he turns professional, Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, currently playing within Al-Nassr’s academy, is eligible to represent three different countries.

Advertisment

At a time when Ronaldo was plying his trade in Italy (Juventus) and England (Manchester United) after his super successful spell at Real Madrid (Spain), his son Cristiano Jr. was part of youth teams at both clubs before moving to the Middle East following his dad’s world record transfer in 2022. Several reports also suggested that Ronaldo’s eldest son trained two years above his age group upon arriving at Al-Nassr.

Following roaming around the globe exploring countless avenues, Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has a chance to represent not one but three countries at the national level – Portugal, Spain and the US.

How can Cristiano Ronaldo’s son play for three countries?

Advertisment

Ronaldo Jr can play for Portugal through his father’s nationality, of course, and even qualifies for Spain after spending several of his growing-up years in the country, where his father tasted enormous success at the top-level football, winning countless trophies, including the coveted Champions League title three times on the trot.

Also read | Manchester United: The Theatre of Dreams, where the impossible happens

Regarding Spain, a FIFA rule permits eligibility, as he spent three years or beyond in the country before turning 10.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the US could also reach out to him, as Ronaldo Jr was born in California and is thus eligible to represent the country.

However, any chances of him remaining eligible to play for England ended quickly as, for that, he would have to spend at least five years in the country to qualify; but since his birth, he could spend only a couple in the UK before his father’s fallout with Manchester United saw him switch continents soon after.

'No pressure on him'

Although Ronaldo Jr is keen on turning professional and pursuing football following his father’s footsteps, Cristiano Ronaldo is not keen to put too much pressure on his son.

"This generation, it is difficult to tell them something and let them do it,' Ronaldo said last year, as quoted by British outlet The Mirror. "They will always see their daddy as an example; they see me every day in what I do, at home, in training, or in a game. They see me work a lot.

"Right, in this moment, Cristiano wants to be a football player, but I don't make big pressure, I make a little. He's 14 years old, he has pressure already to be the son of Cristiano [senior]. Let him do his own mistakes, but I hope that in the future he can be a professional player.

"If he doesn't become a player, maybe another job, but I will always support him. We cannot put pressure on our sons because we are famous,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)