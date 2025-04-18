There is no doubt that Manchester United’s 2024-25 season is clouded with inconsistency, frustration and they are on course for their worst season ever, especially when it comes to Premier League. United’s campaign is tainted with faltering performances, criticism by football experts and questions over tactics by the team management that has left the supporters of the club disappointed week in, week out.

Advertisment

It’s been a season on ups and down. Rather more of downs as compared to ups.

A season where we’ve been knocked out of every major cup, where our Premier League campaign feels like a never-ending rollercoaster of missed opportunities, poor decisions, and far too many moments that make you question everything you thought you knew about this team.

We’ve watched the pundits make their predictions, and the memes flood our timelines. “United are finished.” “The glory days are behind them.” “When’s the next managerial change?” They’ve all piled on. Every single week, it feels like another blow. Every weekend, it’s a reminder that we’re not where we want to be.

Advertisment

Also Read: Argentina star Lionel Messi's big revelation on playing in FIFA World Cup 2026, says 'I would lie if...'

But then Europe comes. And with it, that strange, beautiful madness that only Manchester United can evoke among the fans. There’s something about European nights at Old Trafford. From United beating AS Roma 7-1 in 2006-07 season to Paul Scholes’ stunning goal against FC Barcelona in 2007-08 season, Old Trafford has seen it all.

In a competition where margins are so low and the slightest slip can derail an entire campaign, Manchester United have done what no other team in Europe has: Remained unbeaten. Not Real Madrid. Not Bayern. Not City. Only Manchester United. Let that sink in for a minute!

Advertisment

And on Thursday night (April 17), Manchester United also called as ‘The Red Devils’, reminded the world why one should never write them off.

After all square (2-2) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals against Olympique Lyonnais, all eyes were on United as they welcomed the French side.

A game called Football

We went into that game with more doubts than hopes. Our Premier League form has been horrible (to say the least), so who could’ve predicted this? This game had everything. Thrills. Tension. Last-minute drama.

Yes, we got the two-goal lead before the half-time whistle, thanks to Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot, but we knew that given our current form in the season, we could not celebrate until we heard that final whistle.

And the inevitable happened. We knew that Lyon would come all guns blazing and that is exactly what happened. Lyon hit back and in no time, the scores were levelled and they took lead on aggregate. United fans were left in disbelief thinking, this is it for the season.

The clock was ticking fast and a sense of urgency surrounded the Old Trafford. Going into extra time, Lyon hit two more to take the game completely out of Manchester United. 110 minutes gone. Seconds felt like an eternity. United still needing three goals to overcome the deficit if they wanted to make it to the semis of the Europa League.

Also Read: Barcelona’s Hansi Flick seeks answers from Spanish Football over ‘joke’ La Liga schedule

It was pure chaos. One of those games where you couldn’t even sit still. One minute you’re on top of the world, and the next, you are biting your nails and wondering, is this it for Manchester United? And yet, we weren’t just watching. We were living it. Every pass, every tackle, every goal felt like it meant more because, in the back of our minds, we knew: we needed this. We needed something to show for this season. A reminder of why we wear this badge. Why we stand by this club, no matter what.

And then, those last ten minutes of the game, it was not the United we have been seeing all season, but that prime United between 2004-2009. Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire with others suddenly reminded you of the iconic 1999 team.

The players were playing for the badge again, their passion reignited. Whether it was the crowd support, their inner belief or the fact that they just knew that they play for a club which never gives up, whatever it may be, it was beautiful to watch players playing for the club again.

It wasn’t just the fact that we won. It was the manner in which we won. The belief we showed when everything seemed stacked against us. The refusal to let this season be defined by our failures. We’ve been written off so many times this year, but when it matters, when the world is watching, this club somehow finds a way to rewrite the script.

Because let’s be real—this is what United does. We don’t play by the rules. We don’t follow the script. We’re not here for easy wins or predictable outcomes. We’re here to make it dramatic. To make it memorable. To make it ours.

So yes, the Premier League has been painful. Yes, we’ve fallen short in the cups. But when the European lights come on, you can never count us out. Not when the game is on the line. Not when the impossible seems just out of reach. United are the masters of late goals. We’ve written that story time and time again. And we’ll keep writing it.

Because this is Manchester United. And when you think we’re done, that’s when we’re at our best. Never write us off.

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.