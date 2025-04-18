Everything came full circle for Argentina and Lionel Messi when they won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 by beating France in an exhilarating finale. Messi was 35 at the time and with nearly an year and half to go for the next FIFA World Cup, he's wondering about playing in it.

Advertisment

Speaking with Simplemente Futbol, Messi said, “This year will be key to see what I decide regarding the 2026 World Cup. I would lie if I told you I’m not thinking about that."

Well, it'll definitely be a boost for the Albiceleste if Messi joins their title defence. The 37-year-old, who will turn 39 during the next World Cup and 38 in two months, has been in super form this season playing for Inter Miami in US-based Major League Soccer (MLS).

Also Read - French Open 2025: Rafael Nadal to be honoured at Roland Garros along with Mary Pierce and Richard Gasquet

Advertisment

He has scored five goals so far for Inter Miami this season and have assisted in two more in five MLS games. Additionally, he has scored five more goals CONCACAF Champions Cup including a brace against LAFC in a stunning come-from-behind victory.

He last played at international level back in October 2024 when he scored a hat-trick against Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier game. He has not played for the Albiceleste since then owing to his injuries but he looks fit and raring to go based on current form.

Argentina won 10 out of 14 games in World Cup qualifiers - the most among 10 teams. They only lost three games and while played one draw in the remaining four games. In total, Argentina scored 26 goals in 14 games while conceding only 8 - again their goal difference of 10 goals in best among the CONEMBOL teams.

Advertisment

Argentina are also the only team among South American nations to secure a place in FIFA World Cup 2026 with four more rounds to go.

They next play Chile and Columbia in June 2025 followed by Venezuela and Ecuador in September 2025.