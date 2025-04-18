The French Tennis Federation has announced the plans of honouring 14-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal at the upcoming competition which will run from May 19 to June 8. Along with Nadal, Mary Pierce and Richard Gasquet will also be honoured for their accomplishments. The developments were informed by French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton and tournament director Amélie Mauresmo on Thursday (Apr 17) at the pre-tournament press conference.

Advertisment

Nadal will be facilitated on May 25 on Philippe-Chatrier court. This is the first French Open since the Spaniard's retirement. There will be ceremony to commemorate his career after day session's three matches.

Also Read - 'I would have gotten 20 years,' Serena Williams on Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban

"An immersive and entertaining exhibition dedicated to the legendary Spaniard will also run for the duration of the tournament at the Roland-Garros Tenniseum," read a release by the tournament organisers.

Advertisment

Nadal won his first French Open in 2005 and went on to earn a mind-boggling 112-4 record on the Roland Garros. His final and 14th French Open title came in 2022. In total, he has 22 grand slams, making him one of the most successful players of all time and definitely a great on Parisian clay.

Apart from him, Mary Pierce will be honoured on the 25th anniversary of her French Open win in 2000 edition. She will be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame after a ceremony on the Centre Court on June 5 between the two women's semi-finals. She will also be presented with the famous HoF ring as well. Apart from French Open, Pierce also won Australian Open in 1995.

The third player to be hounoured is French national Richard Gasquet - A ceremony is planned for him after the conclusion of his last game at his 22nd and final French Open.

Advertisment

Fan Zones erected in Paris

The organisers have also established a fan zone at Place de la Concorde square with the help of city of Paris. The 5,000 metre-square area is capable of hosting 5,000 fans where two giant screens will play the matches quarter-final onwards from June 4 to June 9.

The are will also have a throughout-the-day DJ, foot trucks, a bar and a Roland-Garros boutique as well.