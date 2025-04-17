Serena Williams says 'it would have landed her in jail' if she had have taken performance enhancing drugs during her playing career. The comments were in context of three-month suspension given to Italian Jannik Sinner for the same.

Sinner is currently serving his three-month ban which started on Feb 9 earlier this year, shortly after he defended his Australian Open crown. It will end on May 4, about a couple of weeks before the French Open 2025.

According to Sinner, a physio gave him the drug unknowingly and the International Tennis Integrity Agency agreed with the explanation.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), however, pushed for one year ban. The two agencies reached a settlement for three months but Sinner won't be missing any major tournaments.

“Fantastic personality,” says Williams in an interview with TIME. “I love the guy, I love this game. He’s great for the sport.”

As for the doping case, Serena was clear that she doesn't have any problem with Sinner and doesn't 'want to bring anyone down.'

“I’ve been put down so much, I don’t want to bring anyone down,” Serena said and added that she’s excited to see his return to the the Italian Open next month. “Men’s tennis needs him.”

Serena, however, talked about the ramifications she would have faced in such a situation and said: “If I did that, I would have gotten 20 years. Let's be honest. I would have gotten Grand Slams taken away from me.”

