The French Open 2025, year's second tennis grand slam, is just about a month away and the organisers have announced the entry list of men's and women's players set to take part. The tournament, which will run from May 19 to June 8, will see 104 women's tennis players and almost similar number of men's players as well.

Women's Singles

Among the 104 players in women's draw, the spotlight will be on defending champion and four-time winner Iga Swiatek as she aims for fifth Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen, Along with her is world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka who finished in quarterfinal last year. Sabalenka had a good 2024 when she defended her Australian Open crown and won the maiden US Open as well.

Four players have used protected rankings for get a place in French Open 2025 draw. They are Petra Kvitova who missed last year's event, Jodie Burrage who has never played in main draw at Roland Garros, Yanina Wickmayer and Sorana Cirstea. Apart from the, eight wildcards will also be offered later to complete the main draw.

Check the full player list of French Open 2025 women's singles draw

Men's Singles

The men's singles has several big names including last year's champion Carlos Alcaraz - also touted as the successor of clay king Rafael Nadal. 2025 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, last year's finalist Alexander Zverev and one of the all-time greats Novak Djokovic as he searches for the elusive 25th grand slam title.

The players who have used protected rankings are - Reilly Opelka, Jenson Brooksby, Sebastian Ofner, and Emil Ruusuvuori.

Check the full player list of French Open 2025 men's singles draw

What is protected ranking in tennis?

If a player is out of the game due to injury or maternity leave, their ranking, when they go out of the game, stays intact for a period of time even through they real time ranking goes down. They can use this intact ranking to make a comeback in tournaments.