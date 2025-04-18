A deadly E. coli outbreak hit 15 US states at the end of last year, leading to one death and over 80 falling sick. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) kept it a secret and did not disclose it to the public, NBC News reported.

In November last year, the outbreak spread across the states, leaving dozens of people sick. It further led to the death of a nine-year-old boy who died of kidney failure.

What caused the outbreak?

The deadly E. coli outbreak was linked to romaine lettuce. Also, a 57-year-old woman in Missouri became seriously ill after eating lettuce at a funeral lunch.

According to NBC, the agency did not name the produce company involved in the outbreak and kept it secret, hiding the information from the public.

The investigation was then quietly closed in February 2025, according to an internal report.

However, while defending itself, the FDA said that it did not release information about the outbreak because by the time it determined the likely source, the contaminated lettuce was no longer available in stores.

"There were no public communications related to this outbreak," the FDA stated in the internal report.

A spokesperson said that the agency only names firms when there is clear evidence and a public health action can be taken.

People call it 'disturbing'

After the information went public, some experts reacted to FDA's hidden secret, disagreeing with their decision not to inform the public about the outbreak.

Frank Yiannas, who served as deputy commissioner of food policy at the FDA from 2018 to 2023, called the lack of transparency "disturbing."

"It is disturbing that the FDA hasn't said anything more public or identified the name of a grower or processor," said Yiannas.

"People have a right to know who's selling contaminated products," Sandra Eskin, a former Department of Agriculture official said.

