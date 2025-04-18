The assassination files of Senator Robert F Kennedy have been made public, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announces. The data from the 1968 assassination plot has been published by the National Archives. This comes after US President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14176.

It is according to the land's law that the regime thinks it is their responsibility to release records to the people of America.

News outlet, The Daily Wire, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, said, “Today is a big day."

She added, “It is the first time the country will be able to see the documents that have been sitting here, at the National Archives records agency, around the assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy. These are boxes that have been here, in storage, never scanned before, never reviewed by the public before."

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, and his executive order mandating maximum transparency, we have had well over a hundred people who have been working around the clock, going page by page, scanning them in, going through these reviews…all to lead us to this day, where the 10,000 pages that have been sitting here are now going to be available online," Gabbard said.



Gabbard said there are a lot of theories floating and with there are enough and more questions surrounding on these assassinations.

“People will find in the release today, there is no ‘smoking gun,’ but there are a lot of things that have not been previously known that really call into question what really happened — and who was behind it, which includes conversations that were happening in other countries, and messages that were going around about the assassination itself," Gabbard explained