Top 10 world news: Trudeau attempts to pacify row with India, impeachment hearing against Biden, and more

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has initiated attempts to pacify the row surrounding Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death. After expelling India's top diplomat, Trudeau told the press that his country was not trying "to provoke India" by suggesting its agents were linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. In other news, US President Joe Biden will soon face the first hearing in the impeachment inquiry that will "focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the president’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office."

After taking the extreme diplomatic step of expelling a top Indian diplomat, Justin Trudeau is attempting to clarify his diplomatic tone by saying that Canada is not looking to provoke India in connection to the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A former Political Science student from a university in Kabul suggests if Afghan women have become the bargaining chip for Taliban to legitimise their authority on international landscape.

United States House Republicans plan to hold the first hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden next week, said a spokesperson for the GOP-led panel, on Tuesday (September 19).

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his desire to lower the enduring tensions between his nation and the United States and has called for peaceful coexistence between the two world powers.

As world leaders gather to attend the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden is pushing for backing calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "naked aggression". He hit hard at Russia saying that if steps are not taken to cease the war in Ukraine, by stopping Moscow, there will be a threat to the independence of all nations.

After a major diplomatic row broke out over Canada's allegation that India was linked to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the banned Indian separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) said it will hold protests and shut down Indian consulate offices in Canada in the coming week, Canadian media outlet Global News reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s effort to corner India diplomatically over the alleged role of 'agents of government' in the death of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar seems to have failed miserably after its so-called “closest allies” refused to condemn New Delhi over the incident.

China’s former Foreign Minister Qin Gang was ousted after he allegedly had an extramarital affair while he was ambassador to the United States, said a report by the Wall Street Journal, on Tuesday (September 19), citing people familiar with the matter.

Japan is ageing. Recent data by the Japanese government has revealed that for the first time, more than 10 per cent or one in 10 people have crossed the age of 80 years or older.