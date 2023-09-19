Chinese President Xi says US and China 'should and must' achieve peaceful co-existence

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his desire to lower the enduring tensions between his nation and the United States and has called for peaceful coexistence between the two world powers.

Responding to a letter from two US Flying Tigers veterans, Harry Moyer and Mel McMullen, who fought for China during World War II, Xi said the two nations "should and must" achieve peaceful co-existence.

A shared history

Emphasising the shared history shared by the US and China, Xi, as per Chinese media reports, made references to the two countries and how they fought a common enemy — Japan, during the World War II and said that this common enemy helped form a "profound" friendship during that time.

"Looking to the future, China and the United States, as two major countries, bear more important responsibilities for world peace, stability and development," said the Chinese President.

"They should and must achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," he added.

Attempts at peace

Xi's statement comes at a time when both countries have been engaged in ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and re-establish communication channels.

Recent months have witnessed a series of meetings and talks between US and Chinese officials, where the two nations have aimed at reducing tensions and addressing various challenges in the bilateral relationship. This includes contact between the two military and the restoration of communication channels.

On Monday, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, while talking to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, said: "Currently, China-US relations face many difficulties and challenges."

"The world needs stable and healthy China-US relations," said China's Vice President, as reported by Reuters.

The Flying Tigers, which were an American Volunteer Group, hired by the Republic of China to assist the nation in its fight against Japanese forces during World War II. The fighter group, known for their distinctive shark-faced planes, as per Reuters, played a vital role in the war and are remembered in China for their bravery in defending against the Japanese.

(With inputs from agencies)

