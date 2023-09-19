'Naked aggression': Biden hits hard at Russia for prolonged war in Ukraine

As world leaders gather to attend the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden is pushing for backing calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "naked aggression". He hit hard at Russia saying that if steps are not taken to cease the war in Ukraine, by stopping Moscow, there will be a threat to the independence of all nations.

“Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence. But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?" Biden said at the 78th session of the UNGA, which is scheduled to go on till September 26.

“That is why the United States together with our Allies and partners around the world will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity - and their freedom," Biden added. Biden also tackled the issue of climate change and spoke over the much-touted US-China rivalry.

Biden on Climate Change, China

Talking about the recent catastrophe triggered by climate change, including the US heatwave and African floods, Biden said, "From day one of my administration the United States has treated this crisis as the existential threat that it is, not only to us, but for all of humanity."

The US president, in his nearly 30 minutes of speech, said that as far as rival China is concerned "I want to be clear and consistent. We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries so it does not tip into conflict."