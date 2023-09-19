ugc_banner

US House Republicans to hold first impeachment hearing against President Biden next week

Washington, United States Edited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Sep 19, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

This comes a week after House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he is directing a House committee to open an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president over his family’s business dealings. (File Photo) Photograph:(Reuters)

The hearing which will reportedly take place on September 28, is set to "focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office," as quoted by the New York Post.

United States House Republicans plan to hold the first hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden next week, said a spokesperson for the GOP-led panel, on Tuesday (September 19).

The hearing which will reportedly take place on September 28, is set to "focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office," as quoted by the New York Post. 

Oversight Chair and Republican party member James Comer, ahead of the hearing said that he plans to subpoena the bank records of first son Hunter Biden and his brother James Biden. 

 

This is a developing story...More to follow.

 

 

