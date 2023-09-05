White House ramps up efforts against potential impeachment inquiry against Biden

The White House has reportedly established a war room to aggressively counter House Republicans who are pushing for an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. Nearly two dozen lawyers, legislative experts, and communications staff are being mobilised for what's emerging as a high-stakes showdown in the lead-up to a critical election year, NBC News reported.

Kevin McCarthy, a Republican and the House Speaker, has indicated an impeachment inquiry against Biden when Congress reconvenes this week.

The potential move to impeach Joe Biden would mark a significant escalation in the Republican investigations into Biden and his son Hunter.

How White House is ramping up efforts to fight a potential impeachment against Biden?

The White House is signaling its intention to fight any impeachment, claiming that it is a partisan effort encouraged by Donald Trump and his allies to and divert attention from Trump's legal issues.

Trump, who has been impeached twice, is currently facing four criminal indictments related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election as he seeks to return to the White House next year.

White House calls impeachment move 'baseless'

The administration has criticised the impeachment move as "baseless".

A White House aide told NBC News: "Never in modern history has an impeachment been based on no evidence whatsoever."

However, House Speaker McCarthy has branded an impeachment inquiry as a "natural step forward" in the Republican investigations into Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

"So, if you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry," McCarthy told Fox News in an interview.

While these probes have produced evidence of Hunter's overseas dealings, the Republicans have accused President Biden of trying to protect his son's business affairs.

The White House, however, has accused the House Republicans of "prioritising a baseless impeachment stunt over high-stakes needs Americans care about deeply".

Last week, former US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that during his presidential tenure, he faced no impeachment inquiries.

He wrote in all capitals: "I never had an impeachment inquiry, I had an impeachment, which I won! It was started immediately, no meetings, no study, no delays."

