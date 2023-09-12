ugc_banner

Top US House Republican McCarthy orders Prez Biden's impeachment inquiry; White House slams move

Washington DC, United StatesEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (File Photo) Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The move which is set to further divide American lawmakers as they continue to struggle to pass legislation to avoid a government shutdown, also comes ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday (Sep 12) said that he is directing a House committee to open an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings.

The move which is set to further divide American lawmakers as they continue to struggle to pass legislation to avoid a government shutdown, also comes ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

"I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," McCarthy said, during a press conference, alleging that the Democratic president had lied to the American people about his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

trending now

He added, "We will go where the evidence takes us." 

The move has been called "extreme politics at its worst," by White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams. 

 

This is a developing story...More to follow.

 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Watch | Egyptian Air Force tanker refuels India’s MIG 29, Rafale fighter jets mid-air

Top 10 world news: Top Republican orders impeachment inquiry for US Prez Biden, floods in Libya, and more

Poland asks EU to extend embargo on Ukraine grain; Kyiv may take legal action over restrictions