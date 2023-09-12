Top US House Republican McCarthy orders Prez Biden's impeachment inquiry; White House slams move
The move which is set to further divide American lawmakers as they continue to struggle to pass legislation to avoid a government shutdown, also comes ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday (Sep 12) said that he is directing a House committee to open an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings.
"I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," McCarthy said, during a press conference, alleging that the Democratic president had lied to the American people about his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.
He added, "We will go where the evidence takes us."
The move has been called "extreme politics at its worst," by White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams.
This is a developing story...More to follow.
