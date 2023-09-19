Banned separatist group SFJ threatens to shut down Indian consulates next week

After a major diplomatic row broke out over the alleged links of New Delhi in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the banned Indian separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) said that it will hold protests and will shut down Indian consulate offices in Canada in the upcoming week, a Canadian media outlet Global News reported.

“We will not allow the Indian consulates to function and we’re going to push the Canadian government to name the individuals who are responsible for assassinating and giving the orders to hit Nijjar,” Khalistani radical Gurpatwant Singh Pannun from Sikhs for Justice told the outlet.

“He has been assassinated outside the gurdwara — that was being done to give a very strong message to pro-Khalistan Sikhs that they will be hunted, even in the Western world," he added.

After Canada accused India and drew links with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, New Delhi lashed out at the Canadian government rubbishing the claims and urging it to take action against anti-India activities ongoing in the country.

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days," an official readout said.

Canada expelled the top Indian diplomat following the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a speech leveling grave allegations against India.

New Delhi, in a retaliatory move, also asked a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the country within the next five days.

"The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," it added.

