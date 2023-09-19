Explained: Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder and the 'very fraught' India-Canada ties. What's the future?

The recent death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar has become a major bone of contention between Canada and India with both countries expelling one diplomat each after Prime Minister Trudeau alleged the role of Indian government agents in the killing of the Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil.

India on Tuesday (September 19) expelled a top Canadian diplomat hours after Canada's similar move of expelling an Indian diplomat.

The tit-for-tat moves mark a significant strain in the bilateral relations, coming at a time when India is already expressing displeasure over Canada's perceived inaction regarding Sikh separatists advocating for an independent homeland they call Khalistan.

India's foreign ministry swiftly condemned the Canadian government's claims, characterising them as an unprecedented low in the historically friendly ties.

"This will certainly strain the relationship further, especially considering that the statement comes from the top leadership of Canada without substantial proof. Canada's response to the protests also appears to be a knee-jerk reaction without much thought. India, in this situation, has legitimate concerns. If the Indian embassy is being attacked, the country has the sovereign right to register its protest, and that's precisely what India has done. However, Canada has failed to recognise this," Dr Dhananjay Tripathi, Associate professor and Chairperson at the department of International relations, South Asian University, New Delhi, told WION.

"If we compare it with the pro-Khalistan protest that took place in the UK, the government there dealt with it very sensibly. Canada bears a similar responsibility to ensure that such violence does not occur on its soil. Unfortunately, instances of violence have occurred in Canada and have been seemingly overlooked by Canadian authorities," he added.

What's behind India's worries about Khalistani sympathisers in Canada's Sikh community?

Canada hosts one of the largest Indian-origin communities abroad, with approximately 1.4 million individuals in a total population of 40 million. In the 2021 census, around 770,000 people identified Sikhism as their religion, making Canada home to the highest Sikh population outside of Punjab, their native state in India.

India has frequently raised concerns with Canada's governments regarding the activities of Sikh hardliners within the Indian diaspora. India alleges that these individuals are attempting to rekindle separatist sentiments.

Back in June, India's foreign minister criticised Canada for permitting a parade float that depicted the 1984 assassination of then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards. This was seen as a glorification of violence by Sikh separatists.

In 2018, Prime Minister Trudeau assured India that Canada would not support anyone seeking to reignite a separatist movement within India. However, he has consistently emphasised his respect for the right to free speech and assembly, particularly among protesters exercising their democratic rights.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed on June 18 when in a shooting outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

Nijjar was associated with the prohibited Indian separatist organisation known as Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Within the SFJ hierarchy, he held the position of 'Number 2,' following Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ founder declared terrorist by India.

Nijjar's roots can be traced back to the village of Bharsingh Pura in Jalandhar, and he made the move to Canada in 1996.

Although he initially pursued a career as a plumber in Canada, Nijjar's financial situation significantly improved in recent years due to his active involvement in pro-Khalistan activities.

Nijjar's involvement in acts of terrorism began with his membership in the Babbar Khalsa International organisation, under the leadership of Jagtar Singh Tara.

Subsequently, he went on to establish his own entity, the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He played a substantial role in identifying, connecting, training, and providing financial support to Khalistani cells in India, resulting in more than 10 FIRs being filed against him.

What would be the repercussions for the bilateral relationship as a result of this?

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently said that the ongoing trade talks with Canada have come to a standstill due to differences on specific matters. Goyal made this statement shortly after Canada cancelled a trade delegation's planned visit to Mumbai in October.

Ahead of the recently concluded G20 Summit in Delhi, there were reports in the Canadian media indicating that Ottawa had requested a temporary pause in the trade negotiations.

Following a meeting between Modi and Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on September 10, India issued a strongly worded statement.

“He (Modi) conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a readout of the meeting.

“The nexus of such forces with organised crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats,” the MEA said. “The Prime Minister highlighted that India-Canada relations are anchored in shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties,” it said.

Asked about India’s concerns, Trudeau had said at a press conference: “Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest, and it is extremely important to us… At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred. I think, on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of a few do not represent the entire community or Canada”.

India and Canada share significant trade ties. In 2022, India ranked as Canada's 10th largest trading partner. Furthermore, India has held the distinction of being Canada's primary source of international students since 2018, as reported by the Canadian government.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, India's total exports to Canada amounted to $4.10 billion, representing an increase from $3.76 billion in 2021-22. Conversely, India's imports from Canada reached $4.05 billion in 2022-23, marking a rise from $3.13 billion in 2021-22.

The wounds of history

The row over the killing of Nijjar is only the latest in a string of issues related to Sikh separatism, which peaked in the 1980s with the Kanishka plane bombing, wherein a Boeing 747 aircraft, departed from Toronto, Canada, en route to Mumbai, India, as Air India Flight 182.

Its journey included a stop in Montreal, Canada, before heading to London, where it was supposed to connect to its final destination, Mumbai. Tragically, the plane never reached London; it detonated mid-air off the coast of Ireland, resulting in the tragic loss of all 329 passengers and crew members on board.

The incident has primarily been attributed to the terrorist group Babbar Khalsa, although the Canadian Commission of Inquiry also implicated the International Sikh Youth Federation. According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, it stands as Canada's most devastating air tragedy and is also considered the country's most severe act of terrorism.

The alleged mastermind, Talwinder Singh Parmar, was never subjected to a conviction; instead, he was killed in 1992 at the hands of the Punjab Police upon his return to India.

In 2006, the former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper initiated a commission inquiry into the bombings. The subsequent report, released in 2010, identified multiple security lapses and errors on the part of Canadians that contributed to the bombing.

With both sides digging in their heels, the Sikh separatist movement is back in the headlines, threatening to worsen the already fraught relations between the two countries.