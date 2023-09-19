'Motivated and absurd': India slams Canada's accusations over terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing
India's foreign ministry reacted to Canadian government's unfounded accusations that linked New Delhi's envoy in Ottawa with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
India's foreign ministry on the morning of September 19 slammed Canadian government's purported accusations linking Indian envoy in Canada with Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, and his subsequent expulsion from the country.
India's foreign ministry said: "We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated. Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected. We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law. Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern. That Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elements remains a matter of deep concern. The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new. We reject any attempts to connect Government of India to such developments. We urge the Government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil."
