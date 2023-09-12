India offered Air India One to stranded Canadian PM Trudeau

In a display of diplomatic courtesy, the Indian government extended an offer of assistance to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after his official aircraft encountered technical difficulties during his visit to India for the G20 summit. Prime Minister Trudeau's visit to India, which commenced on September 8, was marred by an unexpected turn of events when his plane suffered a technical snag, stranding him in Delhi for over 36 hours.

He left Delhi, with his delegation on Tuesday at around 2 PM IST. The Indian government, acting swiftly and proactively, offered the services of India's official aircraft, Air India One, to facilitate Trudeau's immediate departure.

Air India One, also known as India 1, is operated by the Indian Air Force and is reserved for use by the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister of India.

Also Read | Morocco Ambassador Maliki welcomes India's offer of assistance after deadly earthquake

However, Canada's response to India's generous offer raised eyebrows. It took six hours for Canada to convey their regret and decline the offer, stating their intention to await the arrival of their own aircraft.

This delay in response added an element of intrigue to the already complicated diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

The development coincided with a controversial referendum held by pro-Khalistani elements in Surrey, Canada, on Sunday. This development raised eyebrows in India, particularly because it occurred on the same day that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Delhi.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed strong concerns about the continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada.

An Indian govt readout said, Indian side conveyed its "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada" who are "promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship".

Watch | Can India amplify the voice of the global south?

It explained that the nexus of such "forces with organised crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats".

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of a relationship based on mutual respect and trust for the progress of India-Canada relations

This incident echoes Trudeau's 2018 visit to India, which was also marked by controversy, including the Trudeau family's choice of attire and invitations extended to individuals with links to Khalistan extremism.