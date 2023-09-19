Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar? Khalistan terrorist at the heart of India-Canada tensions

Canada took a significant diplomatic step on Monday (September 18) by expelling a high-ranking Indian diplomat amidst an ongoing investigation into the murder of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

The move escalated tensions between the two nations, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau citing "credible allegations of a potential link" between agents of the Indian government and the assassination of the Khalistani terrorist.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia. In response to the situation, Prime Minister Trudeau made a strong statement in the Canadian parliament, asserting, "Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty."

Canada's diplomatic response

Trudeau's government has been actively collaborating and coordinating with Canada's international allies regarding the Nijjar case, culminating in the expulsion of the Indian diplomat.

This expulsion is particularly significant given the existing strain in relations between Canada and India, primarily attributable to the surge in pro-Khalistan activities occurring within Canada.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar had affiliations with the banned Indian separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Within the SFJ hierarchy, he held the position of 'Number 2' after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Nijjar's origins trace back to Jalandhar's Bharsingh Pura village, and he relocated to Canada in 1996, reported ANI.

Although initially working as a plumber in Canada, Nijjar's financial standing saw a remarkable uptick in recent years due to his involvement in pro-Khalistan activities.

Nijjar's engagement with terrorism commenced with his membership in Babbar Khalsa International, led by Jagtar Singh Tara.

Later, he established his own group, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He played a substantial role in identifying, connecting, training, and financing Khalistani cells in India, leading to over 10 FIRs against him, reported the Hindustan Times.

In 2014, Nijjar masterminded the assassination of self-proclaimed spiritual leader Baba Bhaniara.

In 2015, he conducted a training camp in Canada to instruct Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was subsequently dispatched to Punjab with the mission of targeting Shiv Sena leaders. Mandeep was arrested in June 2016.

In November 2020, Nijjar partnered with fellow gangster Arsh Dalla, residing abroad, and they became involved in the murder of Manohar Lal, a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda, in 2021.

The expulsion of the Indian diplomat adds another layer of complexity to the already fraught relationship between Canada and India.