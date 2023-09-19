Canadian PM Trudeau briefs US, UK and France over killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar: Report

Upping diplomatic pressure against India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has decided to engage with UK, US, France and its other “close allies” and brief them about the developments related to the case.

CBC News, quoting sources from the government, has reported that Trudeau briefed the leaders of some of Canada's closest allies about the case, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and US President Joe Biden.

The report further mentions that Trudeau has urged the Indian government to participate in the ongoing investigation and "co-operate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter."

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be probing the murder case:

"We'll hold the perpetrators accountable and bring them to justice," he said.

"It's progressing," RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme told CBC News when asked about the investigation.

So far no arrests

So far no arrests have been made but in August, the Canadian police had said that they were investigating three suspects and issued a description of a possible getaway vehicle, asking for the public’s help.

Till now US and Australia have reacted to the reports, with the White House saying it is “deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau,” according to Reuters.

“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice,” it said.

A spokesperson for Australian foreign minister Penny Wong told CNN that they are “deeply concerned” by the allegations.

“We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India,” a statement shared with CNN said.

“We understand these reports will be particularly concerning to some Australian communities. The Indian diaspora is valued and important contributors to our vibrant and resilient multicultural society, where all Australians can peacefully and safely express their views.”

Diplomatic row between India and Canada

On June 18, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was shot dead in his vehicle by two masked gunmen in the busy car park of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, a city about 30km (18 miles) east of Vancouver.

Hours after Trudeau accused India of carrying out the association, both countries expelled top diplomats of their respective countries.

Also read | Canada expels top Indian diplomat over killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar

“Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said in parliament on Monday.

In response, the Indian foreign ministry on expelled a senior Canadian diplomat based in India.

“The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days,” it said in a statement.

“The decision reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.”