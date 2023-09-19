Japan population crisis worsens, one in 10 people aged 80 or older: Report

Japan is ageing. Recent data by the Japanese government has revealed that for the first time, more than 10 per cent or one in 10 people have crossed the age of 80 years or older.

Released ahead of Monday's "Respect for Aged Day," the Sunday data revealed that the nation's population is rapidly greying.

A greying population

According to a BBC report citing the United Nations, Japan currently has the world's oldest population — this is measured by the proportion of people aged 65 years or up.

Just a year ago, Japan's population aged 65 or older stood at 29.0 per cent. This year, this figure is expected to expand to a record 29.1 per cent of its 125 million population.

In a press release, Japan's internal affairs ministry said that the nation "has the highest percentage of elderly population in the world."

AFP reports that the ministry also revealed that in comparison, Italy, which is ranked at the second position in terms of older population, has 24.5 per cent of its population at 65 or older.

Third-ranked Finland's 23.6 per cent population is of the age bracket.

As per the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, by 2040, it is projected that around 34.8 per cent of the Japanese population will be aged 65 or more.

What the ministry data revealed

As per the ministry, with the baby boomer (born between 1946-64) population turning 75 or older, a huge part of Japan's people are now 'older'. Approximately 12.59 million people are aged 80 or older, while 20 million are 75 or older, it said.

This has resulted in the nation relying on an elderly labour force. As per AFP, more than nine million elderly Japanese are working and account for around 13.6 per cent or one in seven workers that make up the nation's workforce.

More than a third of people aged between 70 and 74 have jobs in Japan, shows the data.

For decades now, Japan has witnessed a shrinkage in its population, with more and more delaying marriage and children due to unstable jobs and economic difficulties. This has resulted in a ballooning of elderly care costs in the nation. Furthermore, Japan has faced a dearth of young people to fill jobs and pay for various social and welfare programmes.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE