Top 10 world news today: Xi Jinping invokes Chinese military, Pak to remain on FATF grey list and more

Xi Jinping invokes Chinese military; takes thinly-veiled swipe at US

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday took a thinly-veiled swipe at the United States after he invoked the People's Liberation Army saying they should be ''determined to defeat invaders''.

US election 2020: 19-year-old charged for plotting the assassination of Joe Biden

A 19-year-old man with a van full of guns and explosives has been charged by feds for plotting the assassination of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Belarus says opposition protests developing into terrorist threat

Belarus' interior ministry said on Thursday the opposition protests in the country were developing into a terrorist threat. Belarus has been roiled in protests for more than two months now.

Poland abortion: Apex court bans almost all terminations

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for pregnancy termination in the predominantly Catholic country.

Release of Fukushima's contaminated water can damage human DNA

The release of Fukushima's contaminated water can damage human DNA, according to the latest report by a non-governmental organisation Greenpeace.

Malaysian Prime Minister to ask king to declare state of emergency: Sources

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will ask the king to declare a state of emergency on Friday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim denounced as an attempt to cling to power.

Remdesivir gets US FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States.

Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list

Pakistan will remain on the FATF grey list, reports said on Friday.

Death toll in South Korea's flu shot campaign rises to 25; authorities refuse to withdraw vaccine

At least 25 people have died including a 17-year-old boy after South Korean authorities began their seasonal influenza inoculation effort on October 13.

Britain inks post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

Britain and Japan are set to sign a trade deal on Friday at a ceremony in Tokyo, marking London's first major post-Brexit agreement as it holds an intense round of negotiations with the European Union.