Top 10 world news today: UK's Huawei ban, China's sanction on Lockheed Martin and more

Doctors claim coronavirus can be contracted in womb after baby born with virus in US

The baby reportedly developed fever and breathing difficulties which are the first signs of coronavirus and tested positive 24 to 48 hours later, reports claimed

Britain bans Huawei from its 5G network as UK chairman John Browne resigns

Huawei's UK chairman John Browne resigned today as Britain approved the removal of Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G network.

China to impose sanctions on US' Lockheed Martin over arms deal with Taiwan

Taiwan's latest purchase includes Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles to boost its defence capabilities as Beijing's stresses on its 'one China' policy.

Ready to replace Huawei in UK at scale and speed: Nokia

Huawei said the ban was "bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone" after the Boris Johnson government banned the Chinese telecom giant from its 5G network.

Australia struggles with coronavirus as Victoria becomes new epicenter

The Melbourne region is already on lockdown as authorities struggle to combat the virus in New South Wales and Victoria.

Parade, flyovers, masks: France's scaled-down celebrations on Bastille Day

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a subdued Bastille Day ceremony on Tuesday to honour the country's medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, before outlining his response to the country's most severe health and economic crisis since World War II.

Venezuela: Migrants seek to return home, Maduro claims they're being deliberately infected with coronavirus

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left no country untouched, and its fallout in already struggling countries will be felt way more than others.

Egyptian journalist jailed on vague grounds dies after contracting COVID-19 in prison

The 65-year-old Mohamed Monir reportedly caught the virus during the informal detention which precedes imprisonment

From India to Bhutan to South China Sea, Beijing unilaterally attempting to change status quo: Japan

While the Japanese defence minister talked about Chinese aggressiveness with India, Japan, the white paper emphasises on Senkaku islands and the South China Sea.

Global cases of COVID-19 jumps to 13.1 million; death toll crosses 570,000

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,364,547 and 135,615, respectively, according to the CSSE.