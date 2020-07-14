Top 10 world news today: UK's Huawei ban, China's sanction on Lockheed Martin and more

Huawei 5G Photograph:( Reuters )
Here are the top stories that made rounds in the world arena today.
Doctors claim coronavirus can be contracted in womb after baby born with virus in US
The baby reportedly developed fever and breathing difficulties which are the first signs of coronavirus and tested positive 24 to 48 hours later, reports claimed
Britain bans Huawei from its 5G network as UK chairman John Browne resigns
Huawei's UK chairman John Browne resigned today as Britain approved the removal of Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G network.
China to impose sanctions on US' Lockheed Martin over arms deal with Taiwan
Taiwan's latest purchase includes Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles to boost its defence capabilities as Beijing's stresses on its 'one China' policy.
Ready to replace Huawei in UK at scale and speed: Nokia
Huawei said the ban was "bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone" after the Boris Johnson government banned the Chinese telecom giant from its 5G network.
Australia struggles with coronavirus as Victoria becomes new epicenter
The Melbourne region is already on lockdown as authorities struggle to combat the virus in New South Wales and Victoria.
Parade, flyovers, masks: France's scaled-down celebrations on Bastille Day
French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a subdued Bastille Day ceremony on Tuesday to honour the country's medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, before outlining his response to the country's most severe health and economic crisis since World War II.
Venezuela: Migrants seek to return home, Maduro claims they're being deliberately infected with coronavirus
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left no country untouched, and its fallout in already struggling countries will be felt way more than others.
Egyptian journalist jailed on vague grounds dies after contracting COVID-19 in prison
The 65-year-old Mohamed Monir reportedly caught the virus during the informal detention which precedes imprisonment
From India to Bhutan to South China Sea, Beijing unilaterally attempting to change status quo: Japan
While the Japanese defence minister talked about Chinese aggressiveness with India, Japan, the white paper emphasises on Senkaku islands and the South China Sea.
Global cases of COVID-19 jumps to 13.1 million; death toll crosses 570,000
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,364,547 and 135,615, respectively, according to the CSSE.