Global cases of COVID-19 jumps to 13.1 million; death toll crosses 570,000

With some countries battling the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus, and some still struggling with containing the first wave, the number of coronavirus cases seem to be increasing at an alarming stage.

The total number of cases stood at 13,113,181, while the fatalities rose to 573,288, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,364,547 and 135,615, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in second place with 1,884,967 infections and 72,833 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (878,254), and is followed by Russia (732,547), Peru (330,123), Chile (317,657), Mexico (304,435), the UK (291,691), South Africa (287,796), Iran (259,652), Spain (255,953), Pakistan (251,625), Italy (243,230), Saudi Arabia (235,111), Turkey (214,001), France (209,640), Germany (200,180), Bangladesh (186,894), Colombia (150,445), Canada (109,984), Qatar (104,016) and Argentina (103,265), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,915), Mexico (35,491), Italy (34,967), France (30,032), Spain (28,406), India (23,174), Iran (13,032), Peru (12,054) and Russia (11,422).

(With inputs from agencies)