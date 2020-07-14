Doctors claim coronavirus can be contracted in womb after baby born with virus in US

A girl was born in Texas with coronavirus even as her mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 with doctors claiming that the infection can be transmitted in the womb.

Also Read: Air pollution significantly contributes to rise in coronavirus infections and deaths

The mother had tested positive for the virus a day after giving birth, the scientists studied the placenta of the woman and found traces of COVID-19. The baby reportedly developed fever and breathing difficulties which are the first signs of coronavirus and tested positive 24 to 48 hours later, reports claimed.

After treatment with supplemental oxygen, the tests remained positive but 21 days later both mother and baby recovered and were sent home.

Earlier, newborn triplets in Mexico had tested positive for coronavirus even though doctors claimed that the parents hadn't contracted the virus. However, doctors had suspected that the triplets could have got infected in the womb through the mother's placenta during pregnancy.

Experts earlier hadn't ruled out the transmission of the virus from the mother's placenta during childbirth.

The World Health Organization(WHO) had said last week that new mothers infected with coronavirus should generally continue breastfeeding and should not be separated from their babies.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We know that children are at relatively low-risk of COVID-19, but are at high risk of numerous other diseases and conditions that breastfeeding prevents," while adding," based on the available evidence, WHO's advice is that the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh any potential risks of transmission of COVID-19."

The WHO chief's view was seconded by another WHO official Anshu Banerjee who said that mothers with suspected or confirmed coronavirus should be encouraged to initiate and continue breastfeeding and not be separated from their infants.

US health authorities had earlier issued an alert over autoimmune condition among children that is believed to be linked to coronavirus. T

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had said that multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) involved fever, inflamed organs causing severe illness which often required hospitalization.