Venezuela: Migrants seek to return home, Maduro claims they're being deliberately infected with coronavirus

Venezuelans who left their country following an economic collapse over four years ago are now being forced to return in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from the UN Refugee Agency, over five million Venezuelans had fled their country since 2016. Owing to the economic collapse, poverty was on the rise, and no infrastructure In place to keep health and social services running.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left no country untouched, and its fallout in already struggling countries will be felt way more than others.

Deliberately infected?

However, returning migrants may not be accepted back into their country. On June 11, the embattled President Nicolas Maduro claimed that many migrants were being purposely infected with COVID-19 and sent from other countries to wreak havoc in Venezuela.

As of now, only 1,000 migrants can reenter the country every week.

Government data suggests that between March and June, over 56,000 migrants had crossed back into the country. However, Colombian authorities claim that 60,000 have ventured back through Cucuta alone since March. Over three million Venezuelans had earlier marched through this border leaving their country behind in search for better employment opportunities.

South America in ruins!

Venezuela is no longer the only South American country to be in economic shackles.

According to the International Labour Organization, Peru has witnessed a dip of 80 per cent in the average working hours, implying employment has also fallen.

Additionally, the UN World Food Programme claims that ever since the pandemic began, all of South America has witnessed a three-fold increase in the demand for food assistance.

Venezuela’s ninety six per cent population currently lives under poverty, making it not the ideal location for one to hole up in during a pandemic.