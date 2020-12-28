Top 10 world news today: Trump's support to Taiwan, vaccine update in India, and more

A day after the EU started mass vaccination drive, Spain and seven countries have claimed to not have received the full stock of the Pfizer vaccine. Meanwhile, the CEO of AstraZeneca has claimed the Indian government will be approving the Oxford vaccine in the next few days. On the other hand, Philippines' President's security team received jabs of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine without approval from the authorities.

Trump signs law to bolster support to Taiwan, Tibet; drawing China's criticism

The act also authorises the Tibetan community to select exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama's successor and has provisions to sanction Chinese officials who interfere with the selection process.

China rejects reports of seeking guarantees from Pak for approving $6 bn loan

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said despite the global economic recession, 'China's input in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) including the CPEC' has increased.

India to approve AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine soon: Adar Poonawalla

Poonawalla has also reported that since India is a part of 'COVAX', at least 50 per cent of all the produce will be given to India.

Tesla to start operation in India in early 2021, confirms Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said that Elon Musk-led Tesla will initially begin with sales and perhaps venture towards assembly, sales, and manufacturing.

Pfizer vaccine delivery delayed in Spain and other EU countries

The delay in the fresh batch of vaccines has occurred due to a "problem in the loading and shipment process" at the Pfizer plant in Belgium.

Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte's security team gets COVID-19 vaccine without approval

Philippines is hoping to secure nearly 60 million doses for the coronavirus vaccine, with the aim to start a mass vaccination drive in the second quarter of 2021.

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul jailed for five years

Loujain al-Hathloul was detained by the local authorities in May 2018 with several other women activists while she was campaigning for women's rights.

17 fishermen feared dead after boat sinks in Arctic Russia

Seventeen fishermen were missing and feared dead on Monday after a Russian boat capsized during a storm and sank in the freezing waters of the Barents Sea.

Rare white kiwi, Manukura, dies following surgery in New Zealand

Manukura was an ambassador for Pūkaha, conservation and tourism in Wairarapa. Her popularity with the public spawned a Facebook page, soft toys, children’s books and other memorabilia.

Bangladesh to ship new group of Rohingya refugees to remote island

More than 1,100 Rohingya refugees, members of a Muslim minority who have fled Myanmar, will be moved from a refugee camp near the Myanmar border to Bhasan Char island.