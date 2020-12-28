Donald Trump signs laws to further US's support to Taiwan, Tibet; drawing China's criticism

China expressed opposition on Monday after US President Donald Trump signed into laws that further backs US's support for Taiwan and Tibet.

Trump on Sunday signed Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020 and Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020, which had been included in the USD 2.3 trillion aid package for coronavirus pandemic.

As per the Tibetan act, the US will open a US consulate in Lhasa, Tibet and Washington will assist non-governmental organisations in support of Tibetan communities.

It also authorises the Tibetan community to select exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama's successor and has provisions to sanction Chinese officials who interfere with the selection process.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing was "resolutely" opposes both acts.

"The determination of the Chinese government to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests is unwavering," Zhao told reporters, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

He also said Washington should not put parts in acts which "target China" to avoid damaging Sino-US ties.

China considers 14th Dalai Lama as a "separatist" figure who is trying to separate Tibet from China.

The Tibet Act also provides more than USD 20 million for various initiatives for the development of the Tibetan region.

It also says the Secretary of State should not allow the opening up of a new Chinese consulate in the US unless China gives permission for an American consulate in Lhasa.

Lobsang Sangay, president of Tibetan government-in-exile has said that "History made again!" after Trump's approval to the law

"History made again! President Trump signs the Omnibus bill, which means the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 is now LAW," Lobsang tweeted.

Taiwan has also lauded the US move, with its presidential office calling Washington an "important ally" for sharing values of "freedom and democracy".

