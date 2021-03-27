Top 10 world news today: Suez Canal blockage, Indian PM's Bangladesh visit, and more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day trip to Bangladesh to celebrate country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. Meanwhile, Suez Canal is still blocked due to the huge vessel.

Iran-China sign '25-year strategic cooperation pact': Report

The agreement, which has been kept almost entirely under wraps, was signed by the two countries' foreign ministers, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Wang Yi, an AFP correspondent reported.

HIGHLIGHTS: Indian PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh

PM Modi was in Bangladesh for a two-day visit on March 26-27 to attend the celebration of that country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Premier Sheikh Hasina's father. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

US envoy to Afghanistan heads to Turkey, region to push talks to end conflict

Biden's administration has sought to build international pressure on the Taliban and US-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government to reach a peace agreement and a ceasefire before the deadline.

UK PM calls attack on police 'disgraceful' during 'Kill the Bill' protests

During the third "kill the bill" demonstrations in Bristol, the police officers claim to have been attacked with bricks, eggs, glass bottles and had lasers shone in their faces.

India, South Korea hold talks, explore new domains in defence cooperation

Both the Ministers exchanged views on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the defence and security engagements as well as best practices followed by the Armed Forces of both nations.

Gunshots fired at US cultural centre in Myanmar, says embassy

Myanmar's security forces shot and killed at least 64 people - including a young boy - on Saturday, news reports and witnesses said, even as the ruling junta's leader said the military would protect the people and strive for democracy.

Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union: Report

Britain is close to striking a vaccine deal with the European Union as soon as this weekend that will remove the threat of the bloc cutting off supplies, The Times reported on Saturday.

Suez canal blockage: Ship may be freed early next week, says salvage firm

Billions of dollars of cargo are now stalled at either end of the vital shipping lane between Asia and Europe, with their owners mulling whether to wait it out or take the longer and more expensive route around the Cape of Good Hope at the cost of up to 12 additional days at sea.

UK police begin investigation into school sexual assault claims

Incidents reported on the website have names of more than 100 schools where such incidents have taken place, including some of the elite schools such as Sherborne, Westminster and Eton.

Death toll of Egypt train collision revised down to 19; Burial begins

Almost a day after a train collision in Egypt, the death toll has been revised down to 19, from an earlier number of at least 32.