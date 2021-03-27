Iran-China sign '25-year strategic cooperation pact': Report

In a major development, Iran and China have signed '25-year strategic cooperation pact' as per report by AFP. This has brought the two US rivals closer to each other. It will be interesting to observe the ramifications of this move on the future of US-Iran nuclear deal.

An AFP correspondent reported that the deal was signed by Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The pact was kept under wraps.

The pact, which was first proposed in January 2016, forms part of Beijing's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, a plan to fund infrastructure projects and increase its sway overseas that has been a flagship project for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The pact is expected to include Chinese investment in Iran's energy and infrastructure sectors. China is Iran's long time ally. In 2016, China agreed to boost bilateral trade by more than ten times to $600 billion in the next decade.

