UK PM calls attack on police 'disgraceful' during 'Kill the Bill' protests

During the third "kill the bill" demonstrations in Bristol, the police officers claim to have been attacked with bricks, eggs, glass bottles and had lasers shone in their faces. Fireworks were also launched at Somerset and Avon police division.

After these revelations, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called these attacks on police to be "disgraceful" through a Twitter statement.

"Last night saw disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol," he tweeted. "Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property."

Thousands of people took part in the demonstration in which they rallied in the city centre. However, the rally turned violent after 10 pm when local police armed with helmets and shield started dispersing the crowd.

The police officers have claimed that the horses and dogs being used for services were also pelted with glass and stone, but reportedly returned safely to their bases.

As of now, ten arrests have been made, of which three had been detained earlier too in connection with last Sunday's violent clash.

The UK Prime Minister has also assured his support to the authorities. "The police and the city have my full support," he tweeted.

However, the authorities have reported that the violence was a result of the actions of a small group of demonstrators only.

"The majority of people acted peacefully however there was a minority who showed hostility to officers," said Superintendent Mark Runacres.

All through the protest, demonstrators could be heard chanting "Justice for Sarah" and "Who do you protect?" aid music and dance, despite heavy rain in the city.

These demonstrators are protesting against the new sweeping bill that would give the police more power to deal with all sorts of nonviolent demonstrations.