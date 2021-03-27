UK police begin investigation into school sexual assault claims

UK's school children are coming forward with witness testimonials of sexual assault victims, which are being posted online on a website "Everyone's Invited".

With nearly 6,000 incidents reported of sexual assault in the UK's top private schools, the UK police have assured that it is launching an investigation into the matter.

Also read | Sarah Everard case: Britain needs cultural change says Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The website's founder Soma Sara has said they have been successful in exposing a "rape culture" in UK schools.

These horrifying stories of young girls being subjected to sexual assault started coming out in public after a London police officer was remanded in custody on March 16 after he was charged with kidnapping and murdering a woman — Sarah Everard.

Also see| 'Men, do better': Londoners hold vigil for Sarah Everard; Police revolts

After these incidents were reported, the MeT police department is trying if any potential victims at these schools will be willing to come forward and report crimes.

The police department is also examining "a number of reports of specific offences".

Incidents reported on the website have names of more than 100 schools where such incidents have taken place, including some of the elite schools such as Sherborne, Westminster and Eton.

Also read | Sarah Everard case: London police chief backs her officers as cops face backlash after dragging mourners

"I think it's more widespread than private schools," Detective Superintendent Mel Laremore, the Met's lead officer for rape and sexual offences said in an interview. "I think we're still looking into the exact scope of how wide this is spread. But certainly I know there's already over 100 schools cited on the website, which do reach out to national parameters."

The founder of the website, who is a university student herself, has urged people and authorities to focus on situations beyond the elite schools too.

"When we narrow our focus on a school, a demographic, or as an individual, we risk making these cases seem like anomalies. But this isn't rare, it happens all the time," she said. "When we direct the blame onto a person or place we are undermining the most important message: rape culture is everywhere. And because it's everywhere it affects everyone."